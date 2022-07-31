Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article mentions a deceased person.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has paid tribute to music icon Archie Roach.
Mr Andrews said few people had put the pain, the suffering, the hope and the pride of Aboriginal people into words like Roach.
"His music is remarkable because it tells a remarkable story. His own story," he said.
"When Took The Children Away was performed for the first time it was met with a stunned silence before the raucous applause.
"And it would go on to become the first song to ever be recognised with a Human Rights Achievement Award.
Roach had also released poetry, a children's book and his own memoir.
"But his impact on our state, and our country is so much greater than the sum of his words," he said.
"The proud Gunditjmara (Kirra Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) and Bundjalung man never stopped fighting for the Stolen Generations to be heard, and listened to.
"And with Ruby he helped countless Aboriginal children avoid the path he followed as a young man.
"Archie changed lives. And he changed our state."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
