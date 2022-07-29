The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Comment

Editorial: Is it too late for re-think on Warrnambool line's new trains?

Updated July 29 2022 - 7:19am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Editorial: Is it too late for re-think on new trains?

The south-west has been crying out for new trains for decades. Five years after being promised new rolling stock, and hundreds of million of dollars spent so far on track upgrades, the boom gate red lights are flashing with alarm that we may not end up with a better service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.