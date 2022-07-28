WDFNL round 16 teams: Finals-bound clubs load up for clashes

Kolora-Noorat is set to welcome back star playing-coach Nick Bourke for this weekend's fascinating clash against South Rovers.
The Power mentor returns to the side after nursing a tight hamstring against Merrivale in round 14, with impressive duo Sam Kenna and Ryan O'Connor also to return.
"I'll play this week, I gave myself a chance to rest up (after the Merrivale) match but I'll be ready to go for the remaining three home-and-away games," Bourke said.
Gun players Joel Moloney (unavailable), Ben Fraser (soreness) and Jeremy Larcombe (illness) come out of the side for the Power, with all three expected to miss just one match.
Bourke expected the Lions to be raring to go for the clash.
"They've been playing some really good footy and pushed the topmsides," he said.
"They've got nothing to lose, they're still a mathematical chance though which makes them even more dangerous."
Panmure, meanwhile, has loaded up for its clash with Old Collegians, with gun midfielder Wilburn Pomorin headlining the inclusions.
Pomorin returns to the side for the first time since the round 12 clash against Merrivale, with assistant coach Matt Colbert and forwards Jesse Dalton and Daniel Roache also coming in.
James Norton and Marcus Kelly come out of the side, with Bulldogs coach Chris Bant confirming two more still need to come out. Bant added the Bulldogs were also still waiting on a few injuries.
Old Collegians coach Ben van de Camp confirmed the Warriors would make just the one change, with Jarryd Cust returning to the side after being unavailable last week. Liam Dwyer makes way.
Van de Camp said it was a great feeling to have some continuity amongst the group.
"It's beautiful to see, especially at this time of the year," he said.
"One of the things with chopping and changing your side is players not playing enough in certain positions.
"We've got a bit of a settled mind, the rotations are settled and our players are confident in their roles."
Dennington will make a further three changes to its side against Merrivale.
Dogs coach Ben Thornton confirmed Sam Curtis (moving overseas), Jeremy Turner and Darcy Lewis (both unavailable) will come out of the side, with Ben Moor, Liam Byrne and Kye McKenna getting the call up from the reserves.
"We're excited to bring those guys in and give them an opportunity," Thornton said.
"They'll come in and fill a couple of holes we need."
Allansford, meanwhile, is set to welcome back some experience and class to its side, with Brady Coutts and Luke Nowell.
Ben Lenehan comes out of the side which faces Russells Creek with a hamstring strain.
Timboon Demons will also make two changes for its tricky assignment against ladder-leaders Nirranda, with Tom Hunt and Charlie Trotter coming back in.
Ben Bacon is unavailable while Mitch Wallace is being rested.
*Teams are as supplied by clubs
Dennington Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Dennington Seniors
B: L.Pearson, T.Noonan, M.McLaren
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, D.Threlfall, J.Noonan
C: T.Noonan, D.Paton, J.Woodall
HF: B.Baker, B.Thornton, R.Barling
F: C.Simms, L.Byrne, E.Dowd
R: T.Fitzgerald, Z.McKenna
Int: D.Davidson, K.McKenna, M.Craig, B.Moor
Merrivale Seniors
B: W.Lenehan, J.Lenehan, D.Scoble
HB: O.Doukas, J.Fary, A.Campbell
C: B.Bell, T.Stephens, L.Nagle
HF: S.Barnes, J.Brooks, J.Neave
F: B.McCutcheon, M.Hausler, N.Krepp
R: M.Sandow, J.Gleeson, C.Rix
Int: J.Musico, J.Henderson, T.Murphy, H.Owen
Timboon Demons Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: I.Arundell, C.Dower, H.Stansfield
HB: M.Bond, J.Gaut, T.Thorburn
C: N.Deppeler, B.Matthews, J.Fowler
HF: I.Bedggood, K.Delaney, M.Wallace
F: L.Cunnington, S.Negrello, A.Doak
R: A.Hunt, M.Hickey, B.Bacon
Int: L.Gale, B.Newey, H.Williams, B.Kelly
Nirranda Seniors
B: B.McCann, L.Weel, C.Wagstaff
HB: R.Nutting, B.Harkness, M.Lloyd
C: L.Irving, D.Willsher, J.Stacey
HF: S.Lenehan, M.Primmer, J.Willsher
F: E.Harvey-Cleary, J.Lee, D.Lees
R: R.Holwell, H.Giblin, A.Rosolin
Int: J.Hards, M.Horsnell, J.Folkes
Russells Creek Seniors v Allansford Seniors
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Forth Bligh, Z.Welsford, D.Finlayson
HB: X.McCartney, W.McPhee, T.Wason
C: B.Hewett, D.Herbertson, Z.Timms
HF: T.Smith, S.Grinter, D.Gunning
F: B.Rudland-Castles, C.Templeton, J.Chatfield
R: D.Nicholson, P.Chatfield, S.Alberts
Int: C.Mifsud, O.Everall, D.Cross
Allansford Seniors
B: C.Bellman, B.Hunger, J.Kirkwood
HB: B.Deluca, B.Edge, B.Lee
C: Z.Mungean, C.Mclean, T.Jones
HF: R.Swan, J.Medley, M.Gristede
F: K.Jans, R.Hare, C.Day
R: B.Coutts, R.Buck, L.Nowell
Int: B.Fedley, S.Kilpatrick, T.Mott, L.Lusher
Old Collegians Seniors v Panmure Seniors
Old Collegians Seniors
B: J.Wallace, M.Crosier, E.Barker
HB: J.Cust, H.White, H.Hall
C: A.Grant, E.Dawson, T.Lewis
HF: J.Dunne, L.Moutray, N.Wallace
F: J.Brooks, C.Barby, N.Forth
R: D.Gleeson, M.Riddell, B.Keane
Int: J.Douglas, B.England, J.Nyikos, J.Bowles
Panmure Seniors
B: B.Cook, N.Keane, T.Wright
HB: M.Colbert, T.Mahony, T.Gardiner
C: P.Mahony, L.Kew, T.Murnane
HF: C.Bant, B.Gedye, W.Pomorin
F: J.Moloney, I.Sinnott, S.Mahony
R: B.Purcell, D.Roache, L.Bishop
Int: J.Dalton, L.Gavin, Z.Reeves
South Rovers Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
South Rovers Seniors
B: S.Wilde, T.Bishop, T.Wilson
HB: N.Murphy, J.Dalton, A.Seabrook
C: J.Bacon, P.Higgins, T.Harman
HF: B.Oates, J.Dowd, D.Cox
F: J.Higgins, E.Dowd, T.Ryan
R: J.Fedley, T.Bowman, K.Lenehan
Int: H.Boyd, X.Ellul, D.Dews, B.Turland
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, R.O'Connor, S.O'Connor
HB: P.McSween, L.Tebble, T.McKenzie
C: J.Dillon, B.O'Sullivan
HF: S.Kenna, N.Castersen, T.Glennen
F: B.Reid, L.Boyd, F.Beasley
R: S.Judd, J.Wallace, N.Bourke
Int: J.Sinnott, T.Henderson, J.Vaughan, B.Williams
