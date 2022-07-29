Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Expressions of interest closing Friday 26 August
On the edge of the Hopkins River, and with a customised design, this property provides a sleek and stylish finish inside and out. The home is on land measuring about 800 square metres and it's from award winners Bryan & Petersen Quality Builders. The home offers four bedrooms as well as multiple living spaces and plenty of unique extras.
From the moment you walk through the front door you are greeted with a warmth of natural light, rendered walls, hydronic-heated flooring throughout, double-glazed windows and high ceilings.
At the front of the home is a sunken home office with floor-to-ceiling windows, river glimpses and built-in desk space - studying and working from home has never been more enjoyable.
The main bedroom suite features a ceiling fan, large ensuite and spacious walk-in robe. As you venture along the hallway you will be captivated by the indoor-outdoor garden which provides a real feature.
A versatile cinema room has built-in cabinetry and softened acoustics, this room can also function as a second living zone or rumpus space.
The heart of the design is the open-plan living zone with a box-vaulted ceiling with electric windows. Bi-fold doors extend into a fully enclosed indoor-outdoor space.
Highlights in the home's kitchen include a butler's pantry, stone benchtops and stainless steel appliances. Perfect for entertainers, the kitchen overlooks the living, dining and alfresco areas. Outdoor living boasts a feature gas-log fire as well as full length bi-fold doors that complement the established ornamental pear trees.
Three guest bedrooms with built-in robes are ideally positioned in the rear wing of the home. Nearby is a large family bathroom and a hallway that incorporates plenty of storage.
The back yard is cleverly tiered to maximise the block, and includes a 6 x 3.5-metre shed with power and water connected.
Situated in the ever-popular Hopkins River precinct, this home is situated within walking distance to the river, the Homemaker Centre and the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery.
With Gateway Plaza just moments away, your family can enjoy the convenience of having everything close by, and the privacy of a secluded and tranquil setting.
Inspection is highly recommended, contact Fergus today.
