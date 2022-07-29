The Standard

Over 50s are seeking employment in Warrnambool's aged care sector

By Sarah Liversidge
Updated July 29 2022 - 3:29am, first published 2:50am
REWARDING WORK: Carers Sandra Meehan and John Benington at a Christmas in July lunch. They said they enjoy giving back to the community by working in aged care. Picture: Morgan Hancock.

Older Warrnambool residents are seeking employment as carers in the aged care sector, according to a local provider.

