While, unlike the coronavirus, foot and mouth disease is a very low-level threat to humans, it spreads like wildfire in cattle, sheep, goats and pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. Animals can remain carriers even after they have apparently recovered and the symptoms have disappeared. And, while it is possible to respond to outbreaks with a vaccine, this strategy takes time to take effect. As a result many FMD-free countries deal with outbreaks using the traditional method; the mass slaughter of every animal that may have come into contact with an infected beast.