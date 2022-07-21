A coastal beauty with plenty of room | House of the Week

Constructed in the early 1900s, 'Kingsley' is the epitome of timeless luxury.
Renovated and extended over the past decade, this weatherboard family home showcases the optimal balance between exquisite contemporary design, modern conveniences and original heritage charm.
Set on a large corner allotment of 808 square metres (approx.), there's plenty of space for all the extras: a gas-heated swim-spa, a large deck for indoor/outdoor entertaining, expansive lawns and a separate self-contained bungalow.
Ideally situated in the heart of town, it's a pleasant walk to local primary schools, Russell Clark Reserve, Pea Soup Beach, the Moyne River, or the main street boutiques and cafes.
Featuring original pressed tin walls and ceilings, stunning polished pine floorboards, ornate mantelpieces and characterful stained glass windows, this elegant period home provides exceptional accommodation and a mix of formal and informal living spaces across two levels.
Adorned with painted pressed tin, the hallway has the wow factor when you enter this unique Federation home. Downstairs, a formal lounge, formal dining, study/bedroom and master suite branch off the hall, which leads to the expansive open-plan living space.
Merging seamlessly with the vast decked area, the bright combined modern dining/living/kitchen (with Bosch appliances and Carrara marble benchtops) is the heart of the home.
Upstairs, three further bedrooms share a bathroom with bath.
Four split system air conditioners, ducted heating, an open wood fire and gas log fire keep the residence's climate optimal year-round.
A separate bungalow/studio has an ensuite, making it convenient guest accommodation.
The outdoor swim spa provides a desirable place to unwind at the end of the day.
Other features outside include a separate garage for secure vehicle storage, a private large yard with neat and low maintenance gardens, a front water feature and expansive decking.
Dual access to the property is available via Cox and Corbett Streets and there's double-gate access to the rear garden from Corbett Street.
This prestigious landmark home truly ticks all the boxes: character, space, luxury and convenience.
Contact the agency for more information or to arrange your own inspection.
