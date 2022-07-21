A coastal beauty with plenty of room | House of the Week

The Standard

71 Cox Street, Port Fairy | A coastal beauty with plenty of room

By House of the Week
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:42am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:30pm
  • 71 Cox Street, Port Fairy
  • Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $2.39 million
  • Agency: Stockdale & Leggo Port Fairy
  • Agent: Sarah McCorkell on 0400 035 737
  • Inspect: By appointment

Constructed in the early 1900s, 'Kingsley' is the epitome of timeless luxury.

