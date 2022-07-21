WDFNL round 15 teams: Injuries hit Dogs, Blues lose a couple

The dreaded injury curse has struck Dennington again, with the Dogs confirming there will be at least five changes for the clash against Old Collegians.
The Dogs' structure has taken a bit of a hit, with Tom Lee and Blair Oakley both unavailable for selection, while Cooper Remine (broken collarbone), Josh Stapleton (broken arm) and Josh Lock (ankle) all come out of the side with injury.
"It's disappointing - we got those wins early in the season and it was looking up for us and after the Merrivale game we played really well we copped a few injuries and it went downhill from there," Dogs coach Ben Thornton said.
"It's a bummer, it's probably been the talk all year for us and it's the story of our year."
Thornton said the Dogs wouldn't know the exact make up of the side until Friday but said they had a few options to call upon.
Nirranda, meanwhile, is gearing up for two changes at this stage in the intriguing clash with an in-form South Rovers at home.
The Blues expect to welcome back Peter McDowall after he came back through the reserves in the previous round, with the final inclusion still to be decided.
Coming out of the side will be Danny Craven, who will take a couple of weeks off with a groin injury but was unavailable for the clash already, while James Willsher is unavailable for selection and will miss the match.
Coach Brayden Harkness said he expected the Lions - who simply must win to stay in the finals hunt - to be fired up for the clash.
He added the round six 160-point win against Adam Matheson's group was not a true reflection of the talent in the group and expected a different result.
"They've been in good form, and they took it right up to Panmure who beat us, we won't be taking them lightly that's for sure," he said.
"I think when we played them (in round six) they had 27 or something like that unavailable between seniors and reserves which is a lot.
"They're in a better position this time around to take it right up to us so we expect them to be up for it."
Allansford is looking steady ahead of its clash against Merrivale at home, with just the one change at this stage.
Cats coach Tim Nowell confirmed Harry Searle is out of the side with a quad strain suffered at training on Tuesday, with youngster Taylan Jones to return to the lineup.
Nowell said there could be another change but wasn't certain at this stage.
"We've set the challenge, we're up for it, we've got good numbers for training," he said.
"We're working on the process and put a bit of focus on them this week. Our confidence is up."
Timboon Demons have made two changes for its clash against Panmure away, with co-coach Ben Newey returning alongside Max Bond.
The Demons will be missing Tyler Thorburn with a hamstring injury while Tom Marshallsea is unavailable.
*All teams are supplied by clubs
Kolora-Noorat v Russells Creek
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Brooks, S.O'Connor, J.Larcombe
HB: L.Tebble, T.McKenzie, N.Marshall
C: J.Dillon, J.Moloney, J.Vaughan
HF: B.Reid, B.Fraser, N.Castersen
F: L.Boyd, C.Kavanagh, F.Beasley
R: S.Judd, J.Wallace, J.Moloney
Int: P.McSween, B.O'Sullivan, T.Glennen, B.Williams
Russells Creek Seniors
B: J.Forth Bligh, D.Finlayson, D.Herbertson
HB: W.McPhee, Z.Welsford, T.Wason
C: Z.Timms, B.Rudland-Castles, D.Gunning
HF: B.Hewett, T.Smith, S.Grinter
F: J.Chatfield, X.McCartney, D.Nicholson
R: S.Alberts, D.Burns, P.Chatfield
Int: C.Mifsud, O.Everall, M.Rook, J.Chatfield
Nirranda v South Rovers
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, L.Weel, B.McCann
HB: B.Harkness, M.Lloyd, R.Nutting
C: D.Willsher, D.Philp, L.Irving
HF: S.Lenehan, J.Stacey, M.Primmer
F: J.Lee, D.Lees, N.Couch
R: R.Holwell, H.Giblin, A.Rosolin
Int: P.McDowall, C.Wagstaff, M.Horsnell
South Rovers Seniors
B: P.Higgins, S.Hodgins, S.Wilde
HB: A.Seabrook, N.Murphy, T.Wilson
C: J.Bacon, J.Dowd, T.Harman
HF: L.Payne, J.Bell, D.Cox
F: J.Dalton, E.Dowd, J.Higgins
R: K.Lenehan, J.Fedley, T.Bowman
Int: B.Oates, B.White, D.Dews, X.Ellul
Allansford Seniors v Merrivale Seniors
Allansford Seniors
B: B.Fedley, J.Kirkwood, B.Hunger
HB: B.Lee, B.Deluca, B.Edge
C: Z.Mungean, C.Mclean, T.Knowles
HF: B.Lenehan, C.Day, C.Bellman
F: J.Medley, T.Mungean, R.Hare
R: K.Jans, B.Coutts, R.Buck
Int: T.Jones, L.Lusher, S.Kilpatrick
Merrivale Seniors
B: D.Scoble, W.Lenehan, T.Murphy
HB: O.Doukas, J.Lenehan, J.Fary
C: B.Bell, T.Stephens, L.Nagle
HF: J.Neave, J.Sobey, S.Barnes
F: M.Hausler, B.McCutcheon, N.Krepp
R: J.Gleeson, M.Sandow, C.Rix
Int: J.Musico, J.Henderson, A.Campbell, J.Brooks
Panmure v Timboon Demons
Panmure Seniors
B: C.Bant, T.Wright, B.Cook
HB: N.Keane, T.Mahony, L.Kew
C: P.Mahony, T.Murnane, B.Gedye
HF: J.Norton, Z.Reeves, L.McLeod
F: J.Moloney, S.Mahony, I.Sinnott
R: T.Gardiner, L.Bishop, B.Purcell
Int: T.Sinnott, M.Kelly, L.Gavin
Timboon Demons Seniors
B: C.Dower, I.Arundell, H.Stansfield
HB: I.Bedggood, J.Gaut, T.Smurthwaite
C: N.Deppeler, B.Matthews, J.Fowler
HF: M.Wallace, B.Kelly, K.Delaney
F: L.Cunnington, T.Hunt, S.Negrello
R: A.Hunt, A.Doak, M.Hickey
Int: L.Gale, T.Marshallsea, B.Bacon, T.Thorburn
Old Collegians v Dennington
Old Collegians Seniors
B: M.Crosier, J.Wallace, E.Barker
HB: L.Dwyer, H.Hall, H.White
C: T.Lewis, E.Dawson, A.Grant
HF: L.Moutray, N.Wallace, J.Dunne
F: N.Forth, J.Brooks, C.Barby
R: B.Keane, D.Gleeson, M.Riddell
Int: J.Douglas, J.Bowles, J.Nyikos, B.England
Dennington Seniors
B: T.Noonan, J.Turner, L.Pearson
HB: Z.McKenna, B.Thornton, J.Noonan
C: T.Noonan, D.Paton, B.Baker
HF: M.McLaren, E.Dowd, J.Garner
F: J.Lewis, M.Craig, C.Simms
R: S.Curtis, T.Fitzgerald, R.Barling
Int: D.Davidson, L.Campbell-Gavin, J.Woodall, D.Threlfall
