Best year for 'biggies'

By Corey McLaren
July 15 2022 - 4:12am
LONG AND SHORT OF IT: A great capture at Port Mac by Lewie Holland. who caught a 113kg barrel on spin gear. This fight took two hours, which shows just how stubborn this fish was.
NICE CATCH: Darcy Cutter, who has put in the time in his kayak with some great results, with a nice brown trout caught from the Merri River.

The big fish have come out to play again this week at both Portland and Port MacDonnell which has again confirmed this is one of the best years we have had for big fish in the South West.

