5 Murdoch Avenue, Warrnambool | Well planned spacious family home

By House of the Week
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:27am, first published July 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Well planned spacious family home | House of the Week
  • 5 Murdoch Avenue, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • $699,000
  • Agency: Lisa Fitzgerald Real Estate
  • Agent Lisa Fitzgerald on 0437 323 410
  • Inspect: By appointment

This Bryan & Petersen quality built home has three bedrooms, two with built-in robes. The main located at the front of the house has an ensuite, walk-in robe and large floor-to-ceiling windows. A private living area is across the hall is complemented with a gas log fire, French doors and soft lighting.

