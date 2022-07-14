Well planned spacious family home | House of the Week

This Bryan & Petersen quality built home has three bedrooms, two with built-in robes. The main located at the front of the house has an ensuite, walk-in robe and large floor-to-ceiling windows. A private living area is across the hall is complemented with a gas log fire, French doors and soft lighting.
The open plan kitchen, dining and second living area perfectly capture the morning and afternoon sun. The kitchen has stunning cabinetry, stainless steel hot plates, an electric oven, dishwasher and walk-in pantry. There is also a good size study nook which hides behind sliding doors.
Glass sliding doors lead to an alfresco, rear yard and well established garden. There is also a double garage with remote control door and built-in storage.
