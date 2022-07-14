South West TAFE is opening its purse to buy a $4 million facility in Hamilton and will sell its current site in Hammond Street in two years.
The education provider currently leases the campus site it will buy and after the purchase will look to redevelop the 7.2-hectare property at 200 Ballarat Road.
Chief executive officer Mark Fidge said it would "give the community certainty of having courses run out of a permanent home".
"It means the site will be upgraded to better meet the needs of current courses with the potential to introduce new programs and develop new community and industry partnerships," Mr Fidge said.
The refurbishment will mean a significant financial investment by TAFE, with $100,000 to be spent creating a new nursing training space for use in early 2023.
The organisation is also seeking government grants to upgrade early childhood training facilities and individual support programs.
Another key priority is likely to be establishing an Industry Skills Training Centre as industry programs will be eventually migrated from Hammond Street.
Forklift, elevated work platforms, traffic management, Construction Induction Card and working safely at heights courses will continue.
The revamp will be partly funded by the expected sale of the Hammond Street site in 2024. Mr Fidge said the Ballarat Road site could include future community and industry buy-in.
"There are some exciting possibilities and spaces that can be utilised by many organisations. We will be keen to talk to community, education, business and industry groups to look at ways they might use the campus," he said.
