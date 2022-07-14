The Standard

South West TAFE to buy a $4 million facility at Hamilton

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:17am, first published 3:00am
CEO Mark Fidge.

South West TAFE is opening its purse to buy a $4 million facility in Hamilton and will sell its current site in Hammond Street in two years.

