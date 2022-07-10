A lethal outside shot and frenetic defensive pressure has kept Warrnambool's Big V playoff hopes alive.
The Seahawks' posted a dominant 38-17 final quarter effort against top six side Corio Bay at The Arc. It was enough to overcome a 13-point third quarter deficit and clinch the eight point win.
Advertisement
"The way we played we kept it reasonably close to give us a chance in the fourth quarter," Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said. "Then defensively we took it to another level and kept them to 17 points.
"That just comes down to being physical and not taking a backwards step and then we got things flowing on the offensive end."
The Seahawks' three-point shooting was the difference in Saturday night's clash, with Tim Gainey (26 points) and Wil Rantall (16) combining to shoot 6-11 from deep while Corio Bay shot at just seven percent from three.
"Tim was great, he's a calming influence on the group," Gynes said of the veteran. "And to be supported by some of the younger guys, Wil obviously came out and played with confidence.
"He got himself going on the defensive end, he was really active and that flowed into the offensive side of things. When Wil shoots the ball with confidence he's really hard to defend."
Tim (Gainey) is a calming influence on the group.- Alex Gynes
Gynes also credited Ash Keen for his intangibles on defence.
"Ash's energy on the defensive end was fantastic," he said. "It was great to have that combination, especially in the fourth quarter, with Tim and those young guys."
Gynes hopes his team's latest efforts is a sign of things to come in the closing rounds of the season.
"When the energy is there and we're being physical we're going to be in any game," he said. "If we can take care of what we need to in the next few weeks, we're still in with a good shot at finals."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.