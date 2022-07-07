The Standard

67 Mickle Crescent, Warrnambool | Period home in blue chip location

By House of the Week
Updated July 8 2022 - 12:50am, first published July 7 2022 - 10:30pm
A blend of period charm and luxury | House of the Week
  • 67 Mickle Crescent, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Carparks 2
  • Price guide: $849,000
  • Agency: First National Real Estate Warrnambool
  • Agent: Christine Steere on 0409 906 223
  • Inspect: By appointment

Light filled, private and exemplifying the essence of period charm, this renovated and extended family home is positioned in one of Warrnambool's most popular streets.

