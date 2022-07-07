A blend of period charm and luxury | House of the Week

Light filled, private and exemplifying the essence of period charm, this renovated and extended family home is positioned in one of Warrnambool's most popular streets.
If lifestyle is what you are looking for, this appealing property provides convenience and privacy and ticks all the boxes for easy living in central Warrnambool.
Built circa 1900, the residence has undergone a complete transformation, successfully achieving both style and function to seamlessly unite the old and new.
From the lovely period style facade to the contemporary kitchen and living areas, the home has four large bedrooms, including a lofty master suite with a walk-through robe to the ensuite. It also has a separate home office, perfect for those who are working from home.
The light-filled open-plan living, dining and kitchen area is elevated and leads to two original bedrooms with built in robes, one with an ensuite. The main bathroom is also located nearby.
A second living area and fourth bedroom at the rear of the home is an ideal retreat for a young adult or visiting family and friends.
This wing sits alongside a solar heated, saltwater indoor pool, positioned privately behind floor to ceiling glazing with a northerly aspect to capture the all day sun.
The laundry and an additional outdoor toilet are located in the tidy terraced rear garden, along with the chooks.
Beautiful timber flooring is a wonderful complement to both the new and original parts of the house. Added features include double glazing, central heating, ducted vacuuming, rain water tanks and a double remote garage.
The fully fenced, 457 square metre allotment features sandstone garden walls to provide a welcome buffer from the street, and is accompanied by a neat lawn and low maintenance garden.
Located only three blocks from Warrnambool's main street and essential amenities, enjoy the convenience of being just a five-minute walk to the town centre, shopping, cafes and a choice of primary and secondary schools. AquaZone pools and fitness complex and Warrnambool Botanic Gardens are also nearby.
This is a great opportunity to purchase a wonderful family home. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information or to arrange a private inspection.
