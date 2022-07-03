What's on: Awards and opening ceremony lead the way to NAIDOC Week

NAIDOC Week is being celebrated across the south-west with a slew of activities.
GATHERING: Elders lunch, Heywood Community Hall, from noon. Family portraits from 1.30pm.
COMEDY: Kevin Kropinyeri, 18+ show, Heywood Hotel Dining Room, from 7.30pm.
PERFORMANCE: Worn Gundidj's Music Program "Your Voice", Tower Hill, 10am-noon.
ART: NAIDOC night show exhibition, Lighthouse Theatre, 5-7pm.
CELEBRATION: Annual walk to Lake Condah Mission. Meet at Greenvale - Lovetts Lane, at 11.30am.
COMMUNITY DAY: Heywood Community Hall, from 1pm. Dhauwurd-Wurrung Elderly and Community Health Service, Portland, 11am-3pm.
EXHIBITION: Between Three Rivers and the Sea exhibition opening, Portland Arts Centre.
TWILIGHT: NAIDOC Twilight Celebration, Tower hill, 4.30pm-7pm.
FAMILY DAY: Harris Street Reserve, 11am-3pm.
COMMUNITY DAY: Hamilton Institute of Rural Learning, 11am-3pm.
HOLIDAYS: School holiday activities, Tower Hill, 9.30am-noon.
GALA: NAIDOC Ball, Portland Golf Club, 6pm-12am.
FUND-RAISER: 5km fun run, Lake Pertobe, 11am-2pm. Welcome to Country & Smoking Ceremony
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
