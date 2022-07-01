Christian Brother faces court with more charges laid

An elderly Christian Brother jailed for sexually abusing boys almost six decades ago has faced court charged with more historical child sexual offences.
John Laidlaw, 83, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court by videolink from prison on Friday over 13 fresh charges laid by police last month.
He's facing one charge of sexual penetration of a teenager aged between 16 and 18 in Bundoora in 1984.
The remaining dozen charges are indecent assault allegation he's accused of committing in Warrnambool in 1966, Bundoora between 1984 and 1985, and Toorak between 1974 and 1980.
Laidlaw will be eligible for parole in less than three weeks, after being jailed in 2019 for abusing six boys while teaching at Catholic schools in Melbourne and regional Victoria from 1963 to 1984.
If prosecutors want him to remain in custody after July 18 they should request a court order soon, magistrate Johanna Metcalf said on Friday.
Laidlaw will return to court on September 16 for a committal mention.
