City road closed for Wannon Water works

A section of Donovans Road in north Warrnambool will be closed to through-traffic for three weeks from Monday as part of a sewerage network project.
Wannon Water is relocating a sewer pump station from a nature strip on the side of the road to a site on the grounds of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
The closure will impact the section of Donovans Road between Mortlake Road and Queens Road and is necessary to allow for the installation of a new pipe. Property owners will retain access to their homes during the work.
Wannon Water project manager Nathan Harders said the existing sewer pump station was in poor condition and, due to its location close to the kerb, created safety issues for crews when they accessed it for maintenance work.
"We expect the work will take around three weeks to complete and we do not expect there will be any interruptions to sewerage services," he said. "We urge motorists to take care and allow extra time when travelling."
