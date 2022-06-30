The Standard

4 Lewis Court, Warrnambool | Stately home with stunning river views

By House of the Week
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:05am, first published June 30 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stately home with stunning river views | House of the Week
  • 4 Lewis Court, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • Price guide: $750,000 - $790,000
  • Auction: Saturday July 16 at 11am
  • Agency: Harris + Wood
  • Agent: Danny Harris on 0497 343 632
  • Inspect: By appointment

Set on 729 square metres in a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful family home is situated in a prized position at the top of the court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.