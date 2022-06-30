Stately home with stunning river views | House of the Week

Set on 729 square metres in a quiet cul-de-sac, this wonderful family home is situated in a prized position at the top of the court.
The property's floorplan provides an abundance of living space, and those who love to entertain will feel inspired by the alfresco area and northerly orientation of the rear yard.
Step inside the foyer and you'll be greeted with a richness array of spaces, including a free-flowing kitchen/dining/living area, a second living space and formal lounge.
The contemporary kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a generous amount of cupboard space and plenty of room for the home chef.
The formal lounge provides a quiet space to escape, with sun-filled bay windows and a gas log fire. The second living space makes for the perfect home theatre or teenager's retreat.
Upstairs boasts four bedrooms offering a range of views of the Hopkins River. The spacious master bedroom is the standout, with walk-in robes, an ensuite and beautiful bay windows to take in the view. The main family bathroom comprises a bath and separate shower.
Enjoy you morning coffee or nightcap from the outdoor balcony that overlooks the quiet court and river.
The flooring is a modern combination of lush carpet, floorboard and tiles, while the neutral colour palette means your existing furnishings and other household belongings will complement the space with ease.
Take advantage of the low maintenance, north-facing rear yard and entertainers' alfresco area, hidden away behind the established hedges to create a private haven for your family.
Additional features include split system heating/cooling on both levels and a 5 x 8.9 metre garage space.
This impressive two-storey home is conveniently situated in a family-friendly location. It's close to major shopping centres, schools, public open space and only a few hundred metres from the Hopkins River.
With the Warrnambool CBD within only a few minutes' drive, this is the ideal family home in a prominent residential neighbourhood.
