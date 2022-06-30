Man accused of stealing, torching cars breaches bail curfew

A Warrnambool man charged with stealing and torching two vehicles is back in custody after immediately breaching his bail conditions, police say.
Liam O'flaherty, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and subsequently charged with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, arson, theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
He fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday and successfully applied for bail with strict conditions, including an overnight curfew between 8pm and 7am.
Police allege the man was not at home on Wednesday night during a bail curfew check about 10.30pm.
Mr O'flaherty was arrested overnight Thursday and appeared in the same court on Friday.
The court heard police knocked on the doors and windows of the property during the curfew check but there was no answer.
Following his arrest, Mr O'flaherty allegedly told police he was at home when police attended but didn't come to the door because he was stoned.
Magistrate John Bentley said the bail address was clearly not acceptable.
He remanded the man in custody until Monday and urged him to find an alternative address if he wished to be placed on bail again.
A preliminary brief obtained by The Standard this week revealed Mr O'flaherty was allegedly walking home drunk from a party in Warrnambool when he stopped at a white 2007 Ford Falcon sedan parked at an address in Emma Avenue.
The man was in company of two unknown offenders and the trio allegedly searched the vehicle.
Nothing was located.
The frustrated man allegedly set fire to the front driver's seat using a cigarette lighter.
Mr O'flaherty was identified on CCTV footage.
Police say the male victim and his partner were asleep inside at the time of the alleged offending, which caused them "an immense amount of stress".
Mr O'flaherty allegedly continued walking, arriving at a property in Jukes Street in the early hours of the next day and forcing entry to a 2013 Mitsubishi Triton utility.
He is accused of rifling through the tool-box drawers and stealing a quantity of tools.
Then on June 17, Mr O'flaherty allegedly attended a caravan park in Simpson Street and stole a 2020 Toyota HilLux with the keys left inside.
He does not hold a driver's licence.
He met up with co-accused Jackson Leggett, 18, before proceeding to drive the vehicle around the school grounds of Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School, causing extensive damage to the manicured lawns.
He allegedly hit a large boulder, causing damage.
Police allege Mr Leggett then walked home while the accused man drove to the intersection of Horne Road and Rogers Road, where he drove into a ditch.
He then torched the car using a cigarette lighter.
The owner of the vehicle said it was a company car worth $50,000 and was carrying about $20,000 of tools.
The accused man was arrested during a search warrant on June 28.
Attending officers allegedly located the keys to the HiLux at the property, two grams of cannabis and an imitation firearm.
Mr O'flaherty told police he was drinking heavily at the time of the alleged offending and he was remorseful.
Mr Leggett was arrested at the same property.
He was subject to a community correction order.
Mr Leggett was bailed on Wednesday with conditions not to associate with the co-accused.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
