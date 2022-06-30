'No master criminal': Accused thief tried to conceal identity by spelling his name backwards

A Portland man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of cattle drench products and selling them on Ebay is not exactly a master criminal, a magistrate says.
Simon Carr, 38, is accused of cutting his way into four rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $95,000.
Advertisement
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he made an unsuccessful, self-represented bail application.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, alleged Mr Carr broke into stores at Koroit, Derrinallum and twice at Hamilton.
He told the court the man allegedly gained access to the buildings by cutting through external cyclone fencing and then cutting into the building itself or forcing doors.
Once inside the buildings he allegedly stole Cydectin drench, or similar products, valued at about $95,000.
The alleged offending happened during April and May.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the accused was identified through his attempts to sell the stolen products online on eBay.
He said the man's Ebay username was Simon Carr backwards.
The detective said the man's blood was found at the point of entry at the Koroit store, which was broken into on April 11.
He said phone records showed Mr Carr at the scene of each crime at the time of the alleged burglaries.
He said the accused man was a plumber by trade and was well versed in the use of tools and the location of rural properties.
At the time of the alleged offending Mr Carr was on a community correction order.
Magistrate John Bentley refused bail, stating the man was "not exactly a master criminal".
"It's a strong (police) case, you breached a correction order and you're going to go to jail," he said.
"(The police) have got you on toast. They've got your blood at the scene.
"You used your own account to sell the very products that were stolen. Unbelievable."
Mr Carr said he disagreed the police case was strong.
He said while the blood found at the Koroit warehouse was a match, there was no proof of him being there.
Advertisement
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court again August 1.
He said custody management issues included withdrawing from illicit drugs.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.