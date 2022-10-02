Man to plead guilty to theft of $95k of cattle drench

UPDATED, October 3: A Portland man will plead guilty to the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of cattle drench products from south-west agriculture stores.
Simon Carr, 38, was refused bail in June and has been in custody on remand for almost 100 days.
He made a successful bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
The court heard he would plead guilty to the burglary and theft-related offences on January 27 next year and police did not oppose bail if Carr was to reside at a residential rehabilitation facility.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man's drug habit had played a significant role in his offending, which saw him cut his way into four rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $95,000.
Carr was granted bail and will reside at Habitat Therapeutics Drug and Alcohol Rehab facility in Newcomb, a residential suburb of Geelong.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Earlier, June 30: A Portland man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of cattle drench products and selling them on Ebay is not exactly a master criminal, a magistrate says.
Simon Carr, 38, is accused of cutting his way into four rural stores to steal Cydectin sheep and cattle drench worth up to $95,000.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday where he made an unsuccessful, self-represented bail application.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, alleged Mr Carr broke into four south-west agriculture stores.
That allegedly included Koroit's AG Warehouse on April 11, Derrinallum's Gorst Rural on May 2, Hamilton Produce between May 27 and 30, and Elders Hamilton between June 19 and 22.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher told the court the man allegedly gained access to the buildings by cutting through external cyclone fencing and then cutting into the building itself or forcing doors.
Once inside the buildings he allegedly stole Cydectin drench, or similar products, valued at about $95,000
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the accused was identified through his attempts to sell the stolen products online on eBay.
He said the man's Ebay username incorporated his name and the linked email was 'Simon Carr' backwards.
The user had an extensive amount of varying types of sheep and cattle drench items for sale, which exactly matched those reported stolen, the court was told.
The detective said the man's blood was found at the point of entry at the Koroit store, which was broken into on April 11.
He said phone records showed Mr Carr at the scene of each crime at the time of the alleged burglaries.
He said the accused man was a plumber by trade and was well versed in the use of tools and the location of rural properties.
At the time of the alleged offending Mr Carr was on a community correction order.
Then on June 28, police attended at an address in Portland's King Street where there was no answer at the front door.
Mr Carr was allegedly located on the roof of a garage at the rear of the property.
Police believe he was attempting to hide but was subsequently arrested without incident.
Detectives estimate more than $60,000 worth of stolen drench product is stored somewhere Mr Carr has access to but he has allegedly not been forthcoming with information.
Magistrate John Bentley refused bail, stating the man was "not exactly a master criminal".
"It's a strong (police) case, you breached a correction order and you're going to go to jail," he said.
"(The police) have got you on toast. They've got your blood at the scene.
"You used your own account to sell the very products that were stolen. Unbelievable."
Mr Carr said he disagreed the police case was strong.
He said while the blood found at the Koroit warehouse was a match, there was no proof of him being there.
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court again August 1.
He said custody management issues included withdrawing from illicit drugs.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
