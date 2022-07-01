The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Have Your Say

Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | July 2, 2022

July 1 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Give it up for professionals nursing a broken system

Recently I spent three weeks in Geelong Hospital. Whilst there I witnessed first-hand the care, kindness and compassion shown by the nursing staff. We hear almost on a daily basis the dire situation our health system is experiencing, with doctors and nurses working under difficult circumstances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.