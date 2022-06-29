FUNDRAISER: 15 minutes of Fame, St Brigid's Crossley, from 7.30pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Koroit's Joe Gardner, Noodledoof Brewing Co, from 8pm.
Advertisement
SHAKESPEARE: Twelfth of Love - Shakespeare Alive, Commercial Hotel, Terang, from 8pm.
POETRY: Poets' Corner, Commercial Hotel Terang, 3pm-5pm.
COMEDY: Troy Kinne, Lighthouse Theatre, from 8pm.
CHILDREN: JUNKLANDIA (comedy, music, circus and dance), The Theatre Royal, Camperdown, 11am-12.30.
SHOW: St Paul's concert, Robert Burns student showcase, St Paul's Church Hall, from 7pm.
GALLERY: CHUNKY MOVE X WAG: artist residency with Daniel Newell (Dandrogyny), George Lance Gallery at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm.
ADOPT: Warrnambool RSPCA, campaign to adopt big dogs, 10am-4pm.
STORYTELLING: Radio Theatre - The enchanted fish from the Irish sea, Mozart Hall, 1.45pm.
LIVE MUSIC: Warrnambool songwriter and musician Don Stewart presents The Hope of Something Better, Wyton Theatre, Emmanuel College, 7.30pm. DNT, Heywood Hotel. Monica and Stefan's Seafaring Serenades... Blarney Books and Art, 5.30pm-6.30pm.
AUTHOR: Wandi book children's author visit Favel Parrett, Warrnambool Library, 11am-noon.
FOOTBALL: Mininera and district, Hawkesdale Macarthur v Tatyoon, Hawkesdale Recreation Reserve, from 2.15pm. South West, Tyrendarra v Coleraine, Tyrendarra, from 2.30pm.
BASKETBALL: Warrnambool Mermaids and Seahawks' Big V matches at the Arc, from 5.30pm.
FESTIVAL: Robert Burns Scottish Festival, Camperdown, market stalls, story telling, festival choir, shortbread judging, highland dancing and concerts (afternoon and evening) (also running Sunday).
OPENING: Exhibition Beci Orpin - PLAY EVERYDAY/EVERY DAY PLAY, Hamilton Gallery, from 10.30am. Heather Stewart's Co-existence of Incongruence launch, The F Project, 4-6pm.
AUTHOR: Nina Campbell in Conversation with Maya Linnell, Glenelg Libraries, Portland, 2pm-3.30pm.
MARKET: Port Fairy Farmers Market, Railway Place, 8am-1pm.
FESTIVAL: Storytelling open mic and Warrnambool Storytelling Festival closing, Warrnambool RSL, 2.30pm-4pm.
Advertisement
LIVE MUSIC: Dave Graney and Clare Moore, Hotel Warrnambool, 3pm-6pm. Russ Goodear, Warrnambool RSL, 4pm-5.30pm. Wild Roomers, Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, from 3pm.
DRAG: 2022 National Tour feat. Art Simone and Etcetera Etcetera from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, 7.30pm-10pm, VIP meet and greet 6pm, Backstage Beauty School make-up workshop, 2pm-5pm.
PRODUCE: Koroit Community Produce and Plant Swap, Koroit Theatre, from 10am.
FUND-RAISER: for Bec Sprague, Wheatsheaf Hotel, Terang, 1pm-4pm.
MARKET: Fresh Market Warrnambool, Lake Pertobe, 8.30am-1pm.
If you would like your event to be featured in the weekly What's On section email lillian.altman@warrnamboolstandard.com.au or warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 3pm on Wednesday on the week of the event. Please include the name, location and time of the event.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.