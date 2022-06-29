The Standard
Robert Burns Scottish Festival returns to Camperdown

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 30 2022 - 6:48am, first published June 29 2022 - 6:01am
SCOTTISH: Highline dancing returns to Camperdown for the Robert Burns Scottish Festival, alongside live music, workshops, children's story time, festival choir and shortbread judging. Picture: Morgan Hancock

FRIDAY 

FUNDRAISER: 15 minutes of Fame, St Brigid's Crossley, from 7.30pm.

