The Standard

Moyne Shire caravan parks bring in record revenue for council budget

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:11am, first published 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nice little earner: Moyne Shire's caravan parks are set to bring in record earnings for the 2021-22 financial year to remain a key plank of the council's revenue base despite COVID affecting tourist numbers. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Moyne Shire's caravan parks have remained a steady source of revenue for the council over the past financial year, bringing in nearly $4 million in revenue despite COVID-19 throwing a curve ball for local tourism.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.