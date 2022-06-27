Woman shaken after offender tries to break in through kitchen window

A 65-year-old Warrnambool woman living by herself has been left shaken after a man tried to break into her home through a kitchen window late Sunday night.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the attempted aggravated burglary happened at 11.05pm Sunday night at a Selby Road address in east Warrnambool.
The victim was sitting in her living room when she heard a noise, which sounded like someone banging on a window of the home.
The resident walked towards the kitchen window and the offender had pulled off a window panel and cracked it.
The intruder started asking about the woman's son and the woman told the man she didn't know what he was talking about.
The resident called her daughter, who immediately contacted police.
The offender is a man described to be aged in his 40s, with an olive complexion, dark features noticeably under his eyes and he was wearing a dark top.
He is not a Caucasian.
Crime scene officers attended at the address and conducted forensic tests.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said police members who went to the home described her as being in shock.
"She was shaken by the incident," he said.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
