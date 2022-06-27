The Standard

Police crime scene officers examine home after attempted aggravated burglary

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:55am, first published 2:17am
Woman shaken after offender tries to break in through kitchen window

A 65-year-old Warrnambool woman living by herself has been left shaken after a man tried to break into her home through a kitchen window late Sunday night.

