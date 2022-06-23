Ideal property for investors or first home owners | House of the Week

The Standard

7 Hamilton Street, Timboon | Ideal property for investors or first home owners

By House of the Week
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 10:30pm
  • 7 Hamilton Street, Timboon
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carparks 2
  • Price guide: $395,000 - $434,500
  • Auction: Sunday June 26 onsite
  • Agency: Ray White Rural Timboon
  • Agent: Gerard Delaney on 0447 760 777
  • Inspect: By appointment

This low maintenance, recently renovated, three bedroom home is sure to delight. Set on a 732 square metre allotment in the heart of Timboon, it's just metres from the local P12 school and the sporting complex.

