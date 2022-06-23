Ideal property for investors or first home owners | House of the Week

This low maintenance, recently renovated, three bedroom home is sure to delight. Set on a 732 square metre allotment in the heart of Timboon, it's just metres from the local P12 school and the sporting complex.
This property would be perfect for first home buyers, retirees, or investors, with great opportunity for excellent return on investment. With renovations complete, there is nothing left to do.
Be the first to use the thoughtfully renovated kitchen, with a great sized pantry, stone-feel roll top benches, stainless appliances and modern hybrid flooring. The sun-filled lounge area is fully carpeted and has a split system unit for climate control.
The family bathroom is well sized with a shower and tub, and the laundry is well proportioned. High ceilings throughout give an airy feel, while the carpeted bedrooms add to the warmth of the well insulated home.
An undercover outdoor entertaining area would be ideal for summer alfresco living, opening to the enclosed backyard with plenty of room for kids and pets to play. The concrete floored Colourbond garage has roller and personal access doors, as well as a gated undercover storage area, ideal for a lawn mower and bikes. A rear access gate in the backyard opens directly to the local school ovals and is also handy for trailers and the like.
