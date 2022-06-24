Good time to prioritise care in schools

It's just one of the changes that has taken place since the Albanese Labor government came into power last month.
But it's a significant one - the ending of the compulsory religious aspect of the $60 million a year National School Chaplaincy Program, first introduced by the Howard government in 2006.
Schools will now have a choice of chaplain or professionally-qualified student welfare officer, marking an end to a particular culture war that has been grating uncomfortably in the nominally secular education landscape.
While no one has ever disputed the importance of pastoral care in schools, the program's requirement that chaplains be recognised or endorsed by a religious institution has caused significant controversy, even while school chaplains are banned from evangelising or proselytising.
Instead, they were always intended to provide "general spiritual and personal advice", notwithstanding how loaded the term "spiritual" becomes when paired with religion.
Although chaplains are required to be trained youth workers, they are not required to be qualified and accredited counsellors.
It's always been a complex issue with a distinct lack of middle ground. Religion should play no role in secular schools; this is a fundamental tenet of our education system. And if parents want to nurture the spiritual life of their children, a public school might not be the way to go about it.
But the service nominally fulfilled by chaplains needs to be replaced, and fully funded, by something that meets the needs of students.
And now, the Labor government's newly-appointed Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has moved to open up the program to give schools the option to choose either a professionally qualified student welfare officer or a chaplain. It's a good move.
It's a decision that comes at a crucial time for schools, and a generation of students whose education has been disrupted by an unprecedented two-year-plus pandemic.
Many students of all ages are struggling, or traumatised by this prolonged period of turmoil, notwithstanding the many new and emerging issues in modern education that teachers and parents are only just starting to grapple with. These include a greater recognition of gay and trans rights, the rise of cyber-bullying and its impacts on mental health, drug and alcohol abuse in the home and among students.
Earlier this month a Warrnambool psychologist, who spent most of her working life as a chaplain in schools, revealed she had written to the state government calling for more support for principals and teachers because of rising violence among students.
The state government this week announced every single government and low-fee non-government primary school in Victoria - 1800 school campuses - would employ a mental health and wellbeing leader to implement a whole-school approach to wellbeing by 2026. This will support individual students, help teachers better identify and support at-risk students, and build relationships and referral pathways to local mental health services.
These are critical steps for our children.
