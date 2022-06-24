The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment
Comment

Editorial: Good time to prioritise care in schools

June 24 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good time to prioritise care in schools

It's just one of the changes that has taken place since the Albanese Labor government came into power last month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.