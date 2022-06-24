The Standard
Warrnambool Standard letters to the editor: Opinion | June 25, 2022

June 24 2022 - 9:00pm
Flagstaff Hill.

I note with interest the consultation process under way by Warrnambool City Council to construct a new art gallery at the current site or at Cannon Hill. This provides a perfect opportunity for the council to be brave and consider the future of Flagstaff Hill as part of a consolidated masterplan.

