Men are being urged to put some time into a part of their bodies they may have never thought about, but one that affects their everyday lives.
Post-pregnancy women are the first group that spring to might when discussion turns to the pelvic floor.
But the health fraternity is eager to get the message out to men that it is just as important for them to be alert on this matter.
Bridie Ontronen is a pelvic health continence and maternity physiotherapist at South West Healthcare and a strong advocate of raising men's awareness around this part of their health.
"The pelvic floor is like any other muscle, you need to exercise it to keep it strong," Ms Ontronen said.
"It plays a big part in performing some very important functions for men."
Ms Ontronen said among those functions were erectile function, bladder and bowel control. A strong pelvic floor can also help with limiting involuntary flatulence.
The strengthening of the pelvic floor also played a key role in recovery for those men who have had their prostate removed due to cancer. She said pelvic floor rehabilitation was vital in helping get bladder control and erectile function back towards a pre-surgery level.
"Having a healthy and strong pelvic floor provides a good base for erectile function," she said. "It helps men get a sustainable erection, as men get older erections are not as spontaneous or numerous so good pelvic floor health can help penile health through better blood flow."
Continence Foundation of Australia CEO Rowan Cockerell encouraged men from a wide range of age groups to look after their pelvic floor health.
"Our data shows 1.36 million Australian men experience continence concerns, and more than a third are aged under 50," he said.
"Men will do bicep curls and push-ups until the cows come home but neglect the very muscles which are so important for their long-term health and enjoyment of life and sex."
While the aim is to improve pelvic floor health, a campaign has started to help men dealing with incontinence issues.
The Continence Foundation is calling for more incontinence product disposal bins in men's public toilet facilities, through its BINS4Blokes campaign.
"We know anecdotally that men who rely on continence products can be reluctant to socialise outside the home because venues like footy grounds, gyms, restaurants and shopping malls so often lack the facilities they need to dispose of their used items in a dignified and discreet way," Mrs Cockerell said.
