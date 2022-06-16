Put your stamp on this new home | House of the Week

A modern home with neutral interior, this property is just six months old and ready for its new owners.
The large 1000 square metre block provides enough space for a caravan, boat, or even to build a shed.
With three living areas, the home also has plenty of room for a family. One of the living areas is dedicated to the bedroom wing on the east side of the property (an ideal children's retreat), while the main bedroom has its own luxuries. Three bedrooms have built-in robes, while the main bedroom comprises a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite, decked out with a large shower, a double basin and heated towel racks.
The open plan kitchen and dining area has a walk-in pantry and an overhead bench light, as well as downlights.
An electric split system complements the central heating throughout the home. The tiled alfresco area can be accessed through the dining area or via side access of the property.
The house also has solar panels on the east and west sides of the property, capturing the sun all day.
Located in the growing community of Koroit, the property is within walking distance of the Warrnambool to Koroit Rail Trail, a skate park and playgrounds.
Less than a kilometre from the heart of town, it's also near the primary schools and botanic gardens.
