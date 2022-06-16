Put your stamp on this new home | House of the Week

The Standard

19 Irvings Lane, Koroit | Put your stamp on this new home

By House of the Week
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:58am, first published June 16 2022 - 10:30pm
  • 19 Irvings Lane, Koroit
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $780,000
  • Agency: Ocean Road Realty Warrnambool
  • Agent Rodney Roberts on 0419 038 868
  • Inspect: By appointment

A modern home with neutral interior, this property is just six months old and ready for its new owners.

