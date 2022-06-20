The Standard

Gold Logie award-winning actor Samuel Johnson heads to Warrnambool with his charity 'Love Your Sister'

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:49am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Award-winning actor Samuel Johnson is heading to Warrnambool to advocate for all cancer patients to have access to personalised treatment.

Being handed a cancer diagnosis is debilitating to say the least and coupled with being unable to access lifesaving treatment can leave one feeling disheartened and resigned to their dire fate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.