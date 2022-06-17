The Standard
Home/Opinion and comment

Regional Australia cannot wait any longer for mental health boost

By John Foley
June 17 2022 - 10:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine you are experiencing psychological distress. You are depressed and anxious. You are struggling to work and keep up personal connections.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.