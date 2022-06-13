The Standard

Inside Racing: Win proved wishful thinking for Warrnambool trainer

By Tim Auld
June 13 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD EFFORT: Trainer Daniel Bowman said he was happy with Wish I Might's run at Swan Hill on Sunday. Picture: Racing Photos

A rushed visit to Swan Hill just came up short for Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.