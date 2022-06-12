ONE of Koroit's strengths is the depth at its disposal but coach Kate Dobson is bracing for a juggling act when playing guidelines change from next round.
The Saints, sitting second on the Hampden league ladder after the first nine rounds, have alternated players through their top-grade team with strong results.
Advertisement
But Dobson, who guided Koroit to a 61-50 win against fellow top-five side Warrnambool on Saturday, is now preparing for difficult decisions.
"It's no secret we use a lot of juniors and div one players, we're a big squad," she said.
"We're going to run into a little bit of trouble, as far as flexibility goes, because from round 10, which is next week you have to count your quarters, once someone has played eight quarters up (a grade) they can't come back.
"Yesterday, for example, Mia Mills played 17s and a quarter in div one and a half with me (in open grade) and obviously that can't happen in finals (later in the year).
"You want to look after your open team but our div one team is very important to us too.
"(The Big V basketball Warrnambool) Mermaids (which feature our players) will potentially make playoffs so that's another factor for us to consider.
"There's a lot of things to juggle there."
Dobson was rapt with the Saints' efforts against the Blues.
"We knew it would be tough going, they're one of those teams sitting close to us on the ladder and we had Kasey (Barling) out - she's broken her finger and is out for at least a month," she said.
"Amy Wormald is their biggest asset so we just had to concede that area of the game as we knew Amy would be hard to match up on.
"Our circle defenders did a great job but she's clever and tall so we had trouble matching here height.
"We talked about capitalising in other areas because Amy would score.
"We were able to do that, particularly in the second half. If we got an intercept, we kept possession and made sure we scored."
The non-playing coach put Rachel Dobson into goals after half-time and was pleased with her impact.
"She's just so creative, she gets everyone involved in the game and really opens up the space for her teammates," she said.
Advertisement
In other games, fifth-placed North Warrnambool Eagles overcame a plucky Camperdown, winning 55-42, and South Warrnambool made it a clean-sweep over the opposition in the first half of the season, beating Portland 56-34.
The Roosters are the only undefeated team in the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.