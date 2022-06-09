Grand proportions in premier location

Behind this beautifully striking facade lies the perfect opportunity to give your family a truly spectacular lifestyle.
"Fermanagh" has been in the same family for generations and is located in one of the most sought-after and tightly-held locations.
It has been restored to its former glory by the current owner, who has shown great attention to detail.
The grand Edwardian house retains many of its original period features, including ornate cornices, stained glass windows, 3.35 metre high ceilings and modern conveniences - all a short drive to the centre of Warrnambool.
The layout comprises a formal entrance hall, four main bedrooms, all with ornamental open fireplaces and built-in robes.
There is also an open plan kitchen/dining/family room, with an adjacent study and storage room.
The separate formal sitting room provides a peaceful retreat, while the dining room has superb French doors opening to the tessellated tiled north-facing verandah.
The home boasts a chef's kitchen with magnificent stainless steel appliances, including a 900 millimetre electric oven, a dishwasher and crafted cabinetry.
Polished Baltic pine flooring flows through the kitchen, family and living areas and there's carpet in the bedrooms.
The family bathroom has a separate shower room and there's a double vanity, two toilets and a laundry at the rear of the house.
Outside, a super entertaining area is suitable for all seasons - it's the perfect barbecue spot for when family or friends come to visit.
There's also an oversized double garage and roof storage on this magnificent 3.8 acres of prime Illowa country.
Other highlights include a ducted vacuum system, automatic sprinkler system, bore water for the garden, and a paddock for a pony or alpacas.
The property is located 7.1 kilometres to the centre of Warrnambool - just a nine-minute drive.
It is also within easy access of the Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail, which meanders through some of the most picturesque countryside and the historic township of Koroit, before the downhill run to Port Fairy.
"Fermanagh" is for sale by expression of interest, closing June 30 at 2pm, unless sold prior.
Terms: 10 per cent deposit, balance 90 days or by agreement.
