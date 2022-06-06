"It's a tough task to find suitable races for A Good Yarn," he said. "I think his consistency during his career has come back to haunt him. A Good Yarn has just been so honest. He's really hard to place. There's a race coming up at Pakenham but it's a six hour drive down and a six hour drive back to Warrnambool, so we will not be making that trip. We may make the trip to Ballarat for a run on the synthetic in a fortnight for his next run, but, as I said, it's getting hard to place him now."