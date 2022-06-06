BOOM Warrnambool-trained galloper In The Boat has resumed light trackwork after recovering from a bruised heel which saw him miss the $500,000 Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville on May 21.
In The Boat, who has won seven of his 11 starts, was one of the favourites for the Goodwood before the injury to his near side front heel surfaced after trackwork.
"The injury was nothing major but we had to scratch him from the Goodwood," trainer Lindsey Smith said. "We just gave him a bit of time off to let the bruising come out of the heel. We took no precautions with In The Boat once the bruising started coming out. In The Boat is right to start work again. We've got a high opinion of him, as can be shown by his impressive record."
Smith indicated that In The Boat will be set for group one races, including the $1 million Manikato Stakes at Moonee Valley on October 21 and the $1 million Winterbottom Stakes at Ascot on November 26.
"We're confident In The Boat will measure up to group one company," he said. "The Manikato and Winterbottom look ideal races for In The Boat. Both races are over 1200-metres and I believe that's his right distance range. He's a smart horse and we believe he can improve from his runs in the autumn to measure up to group one company during the spring."
In The Boat has won more than $610,000 in stake-money for his connections.
Limited races for handy Warrnambool galloper A Good Yarn are a cause of concern for veteran trainer Merv McKenzie.
A Good Yarn was unplaced at Ballarat last time after running second at the Warrnambool May Carnival, but McKenzie said there are limited races on the calendar for the eight-year-old.
"It's a tough task to find suitable races for A Good Yarn," he said. "I think his consistency during his career has come back to haunt him. A Good Yarn has just been so honest. He's really hard to place. There's a race coming up at Pakenham but it's a six hour drive down and a six hour drive back to Warrnambool, so we will not be making that trip. We may make the trip to Ballarat for a run on the synthetic in a fortnight for his next run, but, as I said, it's getting hard to place him now."
From his 38 starts, A Good Yarn has won six races and finished in the minor placegetters stall on 10 occasions.
Tom Dabernig was excited with the performance of Maatsuyker to run third in a $130,000 race at Flemington on Saturday.
Maatsuyker, with Harry Grace on board, made up plenty of ground over the concluding stages in the 2000-metre race before being beaten by less than a length by Alverdun and Country's Light.
"Maatsuyker ran a top race," Dabernig said.
"I was thrilled with how he finished the race. We'll now look at running Maatsuyker in a heat of the Mahogany Challenge at Flemington on June 18 before trying to gain a start in the final on July 2. The final is over 2500-metres, which I'm sure Maatsuyker will really appreciate. I thought it was a good ride by Harry. He allowed Maatsuyker time to find his feet and rhythm before finishing off strongly."
Maatsuyker earnt more than $11,000 for his connections for his effort on Saturday.
First season jumper Constantinople will switch back to hurdles for his next start after running third on the flat in a $130,000 race at Flemington on Saturday.
Constantinople finished just over three lengths behind Maserartie Bay in Saturday's 2520-metre contest.
Trainer Aaron Purcell said the imported galloper will run in a maiden hurdle at Warrnambool on June 19.
Constantinople showed he's a hurdler with above average ability, running second in his debut run over obstacles at Sandown on May 22.
"It was a great run by Constantinople," Purcell said.
"He went to the line strongly. The run should have him cherry ripe for the maiden hurdle at Warrnambool. His debut run over the jumps at Sandown was sensational. I honestly believe with a bit of time, he should develop into a top jumper; if not this year, I reckon he'll really make it next year."
Constantinople picked up over $11,000 in prize money with his third placing.
Despite scoring two impressive flat wins at his last two outings, Warrnambool galloper Ferago is destined for a career over the jumps, according to trainer Patrick Ryan.
Ferago beat Whispering Bob and Mont Agel in a restricted race over 2418-metres at Geelong on Sunday.
"Ferago is a strong stayer who has shown ability in his jumps trials," Ryan said.
"He's only had a handful of starts on the flat and is still learning about racing. I'm not sure where he'll run next. Ferago gets a bit restless in the barriers and we've done plenty of work on him to fix that issue. I've got to give Daniel Small a mention; he's done a great job in getting Ferago to settle down in the gates and he's already put his hand up to ride the horse in jumps races."
Ferago has won two of his 12 starts.
Jockey Sally Wynne was outed for nine meetings after pleading guilty to a whip indiscretion at Moe on Sunday.
Stewards found Wynne used the whip on Femme Americain on 11 occasions prior to the 100-metre mark.
Her suspension commenced at midnight on June 5 and ends at midnight June 14.
GRAND POPE: slashing first-up run at Flemington. He only has to measure up to that performance next time and he'll be hard to beat.
GHAANATI: impressive debut win on Saturday. In the smart Snowden stable. She looks to have a bright future.
SQUID GAME: may have been a shade unlucky in a 1100-metre race on Saturday. He is looking for races over more ground. Will be short with the bookies next time but is definitely one to follow.
SACRED COVE: caught the eye with a third placing on Sunday. She's only had a handful of starts and is one to watch in the future.
