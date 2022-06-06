The Standard

Inside Racing: Warrnambool-trained galloper sets sail for group one glory

By Tim Auld
June 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK: Trainer Lindsey Smith says In the Boat is back in trackwork after suffering from an injury. Picture: Morgan Hancock

BOOM Warrnambool-trained galloper In The Boat has resumed light trackwork after recovering from a bruised heel which saw him miss the $500,000 Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville on May 21.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.