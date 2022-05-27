The Standard

Changes to Port Fairy's drinking water on Wannon Water agenda

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheers! Changes to Port Fairy's drinking water on Wannon Water agenda

Port Fairy has long been renowned for its drinking water, just not for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.