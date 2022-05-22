Kolora-Noorat is stringing patches of its best football together, but still seek the consistency it needs to challenge the competition's best.
The Power returned to the winners' list with a 34-point victory over South Rovers, with a dominant third quarter the difference for the winning side. Coach Nick Bourke says his group will gain confidence from the win after its loss to Russells Creek a week prior round.
"We weren't playing our best early on but we were able to wrestle the game onto our terms and really controlled the game for the third quarter," he said of Saturday's game. "That ended up being enough which was really pleasing. When we play our brand of footy I feel like we can compete with the best."
Bourke credited several of his midfielders for breaking the game open in the third.
"Our captain in Joel Moloney and Ben O'Sullivan and a few others stepped up," he said. "They gave us control of the footy and from there we were able to play our brand."
Ryan O'Connor (two goals) shifted from centre-half-back to full-forward to give the Power another option up forward, while the Power's small forwards scrapped for key stoppages.
South Rovers was led by Jaxen Dalton (three goals).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
