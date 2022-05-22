Merrivale is working to find extra aces up its sleeve after managing a rotating squad of injuries and unavailability in recent weeks.
The Tigers relished having close to its full side on court in a dominant 30-goal win over Dennington on Saturday, after coach Elisha Sobey admitted her line up had been unsettled of late.
Kelsey Perry played her first match in three weeks, though Maya Netherway (finger) and Elisha Sobey (calf) remained out with Sobey expected to return next round.
Sobey's absence gave first-year A grader Sarah Moloney a chance to show her wares in centre.
"(Sarah's) like a sponge," Sobey said. "She's going to be really good for the club. She's still young and keen as. If I can mirror some of my game on to her, she's definitely got it in her."
Merrivale and Dennington started the match almost goal-for-goal, both team's defensive pressure firing.
But the Tigers found its feet in the second, leaping out to a 26-10 lead by half time before closing out the game, 50-20.
Sobey said it took her side time to get the jitters out in light of a series of changes to its combinations.
"Chloe (Lovell's) our goal shooter and she played wing attack so completely changing it up to become a more versatile team," Sobey said. "Early days is always good if you can change it up as much as you can and not stick to your solid seven every week."
Meanwhile, Allansford also leaned into its rotations in a solid 51-38 win against Russells Creek.
"If one goalie is not on, I was able to put another goalie in," coach Rachel Mungean said. "In the first couple rounds, we hadn't been able to do so."
The Cats put the foot in the foot down in the third quarter, outscoring the Creekers 15-8.
"The way the girls played in the third quarter was the best quarter they've put together so to speak," Mungean said. "They went bang, bang through the midcourt, bang into goals and it looks so beautiful and wonderful to watch."
Mungean said the issue was replicating that over four quarters and elimiating brain fades for a more consistent performance. Georgia Martin was best on for the Cats with her ability to produce in multiple roles.
"She started off in centre, went to wing attack and then played the last in goal attack," Mungean said of her vice-captain. "To be able to have that flexibility with her is really good. She really stood up at goal attack."
Across the league, Nirranda stays unfeated with a 65-29 victory over Timboon Demons as South Rovers returned to the winners list with a 58-30 victory over Kolora-Noorat with Lions mentor Kylie Carter also rotating her goalers. Meanwhile, Panmure held off Old Collegians, 44-32.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
