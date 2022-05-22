Nirranda is closing in on its best four-quarter football.
Coach Brayden Harkness said his group showed a consistent effort throughout its 120-point drubbing of Timboon Demons.
"It's been something we've really set out to achieve these last couple weeks after an inconsistent patch," he said. "We were playing good footy, poor footy and not stringing it together."
Reagan Nutting controlled the half back, switching the ball well, while Dylan Willsher impressed up forward.
The Blues had 45 scoring shots, with Josh Folkes (five goals), Jeremy Stacey (four) and Dylan Philp (four) a presence on the scoreboard.
"It's good to see those guys get reward for effort," Harkness said. "We're starting to play the style we want and getting that consistency."
The Blues ran away with it in the final quarter, with Timboon's bench close to wiped out.
Earlier in the day, Timboon forfeited its reserves match against Nirranda.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
