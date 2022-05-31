The Standard
Warrnambool woman caught with 171 grams of MDMA in Mortlake

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:16am, first published 4:00am
Woman caught with 171 grams of MDMA sentenced

Update, May 31: A Warrnambool woman caught with $50,000 worth of MDMA during a police intercept last year has been ordered to do unpaid community work.

