Man who sparked 60-hour police hunt pleads guilty to home invasion

A Hamilton man who sparked a 60-plus-hour police hunt following a violent armed robbery last year has pleaded guilty to the offences.
Alex Crozier, 27, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday via video-link from Hopkins Correctional Centre.
Advertisement
He pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, applying force with sexual intent, false imprisonment and armed robbery.
Charge sheets obtained by The Standard showed the man attended a Hamilton property on November 30 last year armed with a knife and detained a female victim against her will.
He stole the victim's mobile phone and intentionally applied force with sexual intent.
The court heard seven charges, including unlawful assault and sexual assault, would be withdrawn in a higher court at a later date.
Crozier will appear in the Warrnambool County Court on June 20 for a directions hearing.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, commanding officer of the Warrnambool-based south-west family violence unit, last year told The Standard the man had been charged following the "most intensive local police operation in recent memory".
He said a Hamilton woman in her mid-40s was alone at an address in Hamilton when an unknown man confronted her at 1.10pm on Wednesday.
He said the incident was protracted and involved the use of a weapon.
"The victim as a result was significantly traumatised," Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said.
Crozier was arrested in early December at Point Cook, south-west of Melbourne, following a 60-plus-hour manhunt.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.
In an emergency, call 000.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.