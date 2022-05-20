The Standard

Hamilton man who sparked police hunt charged over violent home invasion

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:55am, first published 12:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who sparked 60-hour police hunt pleads guilty to home invasion

A Hamilton man who sparked a 60-plus-hour police hunt following a violent armed robbery last year has pleaded guilty to the offences.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.