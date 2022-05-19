A home for you and space for guests | House of the Week

Exuding elegance and charm, this eye-catching home on the river provides the perfect lifestyle for those wanting the very best in style and size. Not only is there a relaxing lifestyle on offer, but also a business opportunity, with the ultimate Airbnb/short stay accommodation offering fantastic income potential.
Advertisement
The main residence has five bedrooms, including a master with walk-in robe plus an ensuite.
At the heart of the home is an expansive kitchen and living area, showcasing solid timber flooring, significant storage and bench space, high quality finishes, a zip tap and integrated fridge. Large north-facing, sliding doors provide direct views of the river while creating great natural light, making this the perfect space to entertain all year round.
You will never be short of space thanks to the multiple living areas, including a formal lounge and theatre/games room.
Sitting on approximately one acre, enjoy almost endless space and privacy, along with those homely extras in the low maintenance, well established gardens and veggie patch.
The separate residence is a self-contained shipping container, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and high quality finishes. It's perfectly designed and developed for short stay accommodation, or if you prefer simply utilise it for guests or as a teenage retreat.
With the nearby Riverland Estate continuing to grow, you will soon have easy access to walking tracks or utilise your private pontoon for direct access to the water.
With everything the Merri River has to offer, this a lifestyle opportunity you won't find anywhere else.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.