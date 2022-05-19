The Standard

257 Morriss Road, Warrnambool | A family home by the river

By House of the Week
Updated May 20 2022 - 12:47am, first published May 19 2022 - 10:30pm
A home for you and space for guests | House of the Week
  • 257 Morriss Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1,350,000
  • Agency: Ray White Warnambool
  • Agent: Harry Ponting on 0400 518 424
  • Inspect: May 21, 1pm - 1.30pm

Exuding elegance and charm, this eye-catching home on the river provides the perfect lifestyle for those wanting the very best in style and size. Not only is there a relaxing lifestyle on offer, but also a business opportunity, with the ultimate Airbnb/short stay accommodation offering fantastic income potential.

