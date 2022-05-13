First and foremost, you'll get to participate in choosing your own government, a right - and in this country a legal responsibility - denied to a huge proportion of the world's population. According to the Democracy Index, compiled by the Economist Research Unit, only 6.4 per cent of people around the world enjoy living in a full democracy. The index says 39.3 per cent live in flawed democracies, 17.2 per cent in hybrid regimes and 37.1 per cent are governed by authoritarian regimes. Australia is counted as a full democracy. The ballot, not batons and bullets, determines who gets to govern, so your vote is important.