Hampden league round six: live coverage

The Hampden Football Netball League is back in action today with matches across the Western District.
Former Koroit captain Brett Harrington will play his 250th senior game when the Saints host Camperdown at Leura Oval.
Advertisement
Undefeated Portland ventures to Gardens Oval to play winless Port Fairy.
Cobden welcomes Warrnambool, Terang Mortlake plays North Warrnambool Eagles while South Warrnambool hosts Hamilton Kangaroos.
You can follow our live blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.