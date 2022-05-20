It is important to note the issues underlying the current problems in the Curdies River are complex. While protecting and revegetating the length of the river will improve the river's health, it will not solve all the problems. A whole-of-catchment approach that looks at land use, individual property management, run off, storm water, ongoing research and monitoring, and riparian restoration is required. To this end, at the Peterborough Ratepayers Association community meeting, the CMA committed to working with the community to report on the implementation of the current river health programs, explore opportunities to accelerate and expand this program and work cooperatively with government agencies, the dairy industry and other interested parties to improve the health of the Curdies.