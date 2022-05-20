I wanted to clarify a few matters regarding the public meeting on May 18 and the article on the health of the Curdies River on May 19.
Firstly, the agencies have been proactively working together to respond to the incidents that have occurred in the Curdies estuary and river in the past few weeks and looking at medium-to-longer-term options to improve the quality of river water entering the estuary.
To this end the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Wannon Water, the Environment Protection Authority and the Corangamite Catchment Authority have held interagency meetings to work cooperatively and identify the path forward with the help of the community.
Secondly, there have been a number of programs to improve catchment conditions in The Curdies.
In recent times: The Corangamite CMA Waterway Protection Program has provided incentives to landholders along the Curdies River and since 2014 has constructed 29km of fencing to protect waterways, established 101ha of revegetation and undertaken 100ha of woody and non-woody weed control.
Expressions of Interest for the latest round of incentives closed in December 2021 and eight projects on the Curdies River were successful delivery the protection of 13.04km of waterway frontage and 44.65ha with fencing, weed (including willow) control and revegetation.
Supporting dairy farmers through its 'Sustainable Dairy Management Project' delivered by the Australian Government Regional Land Partnerships Funding. This program supported improved management of about 8000ha across the region.
Partnering with Deakin University to investigate the sources of nutrient enrichment in the Curdies River and tributaries and changes over time for future monitoring and management.
It is important to note the issues underlying the current problems in the Curdies River are complex. While protecting and revegetating the length of the river will improve the river's health, it will not solve all the problems. A whole-of-catchment approach that looks at land use, individual property management, run off, storm water, ongoing research and monitoring, and riparian restoration is required. To this end, at the Peterborough Ratepayers Association community meeting, the CMA committed to working with the community to report on the implementation of the current river health programs, explore opportunities to accelerate and expand this program and work cooperatively with government agencies, the dairy industry and other interested parties to improve the health of the Curdies.
John Riddiford, Corangamite Catchment Management Authority CEO
Thanks to The Standard (May 7), its readers have been made aware Victorian Liberals are sick of anti-abortion MP Bernie Finn.
This will be helpful to their many more constituents who are sickened by the abortion toll in this state when they cast their vote in this year's state election.
Beginning with Brighton Liberal MP James Newbury whose statement "The developments in America are causing distress to women around the world" is nonsensical hyperbole. A touch misogynistic too. All over a Facebook post praying for an end to abortion in Victoria? Many of Mr Newbury's constituents have for many years been praying for this.
Since the advent of the ultrasound, everyone knows about the other body in a pregnant mother's body.
If Mr Newbury chooses to be on the wrong side of history, if and when Roe V Wade is overturned, then so be it. But Bernie Finn will be on the right side of history.
Denise M. Cameron, president of Pro-Life Victoria (Inc), Sumner
The federal and state governments are throwing money around, but not for the right reasons. The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre should be a priority.
P Matthews, Port Fairy
Who writes the headlines for articles in The Standard? 'Unlucky shopper' (re the story about off-duty police identifying wanted individuals). I think society will be better off that these people have been arrested. Maybe it should have read 'police never stop working to protect our society'.
Damien Mugavin, Warrnambool
I just watched the PM doing a 'presser' in Corangamite with the media carrying on like a flock of chooks shouting over the top of each other and the PM.
Or maybe they were seagulls mooching for tit-bits...If these bird brains were even half-way professional they would hold a 'chook raffle' pre-presser and draw numbered tickets from a bucket for the order of questions.
All they managed to do was give the PM the opportunity to tell them to behave themselves from time to time and otherwise be completely on top of his game due to the fetid ambience and the predictable banality of the questions being asked.
He put every free kick they gave him straight between the posts and never stopped smiling.
With the ALP ducking and weaving on its costings, it is little wonder the LNP vote seems to be coming back up.
'Scomo' must say a prayer each night begging The Lord that the media's IQ stays as low as possible until late Saturday night.
Mike Seward, Port Fairy
The theme of this year's Volunteer Week - Better Together - says it all. It captures the way communities, especially in regional areas, work together as volunteers to make our lives better.
Volunteers work on so many levels, and in so many different fields - think of umpires and trainers at football, netball and the many local sports from our youngest levels up to adult competition.
There are parents and carers helping in school canteens, coordinators and workers in interest groups like garden clubs, op shops, food relief and volunteers in aged care centres and hospitals.
Then, of course, there are those who give their time to emergency services such as the CFA and SES, and to first aid services like St John Ambulance and organisations like the Red Cross - vital services that help out in times of crisis like fire, flood and accidents.
Our volunteers are sometimes recognised by councils, governments - even by our nation through an Order of Australia - but mostly their work is not officially noted, and volunteers' reward is the quiet satisfaction of having contributed to a good cause.
It's great to see that groups and organisations are recovering from the impact of the pandemic that made us all realise how much volunteers were missed when they often couldn't meet and work together.
I would like to once again say thank you to all of the volunteers who work so tirelessly throughout Western Victoria.
I do appreciate all that you do to make our communities safe, friendly and caring places to live.
Gayle Tierney, Western Victoria MP
