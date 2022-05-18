The Standard

Influenza cases on the rise in the south-west

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:14am, first published May 18 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE RISE: Influenza cases are rising across the region, prompting a renewed plea from medical professionals to get vaccinated.

Flu cases are on the rise in the south-west but it doesn't mean a "worse" than usual season is upon us, an epidemiologist says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.