A growing membership will step out this weekend for the South West Working Equitation Club's May Rally.
Earlier this month, the club held a come-and-try day, with existing members showing an eager group of newcomers the ropes.
Some of those newcomers will make their club debut at the rally on Sunday, which will be held at the Port Fairy Showgrounds from 10.30am.
Working Equitation contains four elements: dressage, maneability, a timed speed phase and a team cattle event.
The south-west club has a membership made up of both men and women, aged from juniors through to adults.
Members come from across the district, with monthly rallies used to hone the skills of riders.
While some members use these training sessions for their own improvement, others have their eye on preparing for a competition, which will be held in Hexham in November.
