The Standard

South West Working Equitation Club's May Rally

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated May 18 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEN: Working Equitation rider Ruby Conlan is a member of the south-west club. Picture: Chris Doheny

A growing membership will step out this weekend for the South West Working Equitation Club's May Rally.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.