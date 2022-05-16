"I can't fault the condition of In The Boat leading into the Goodwood," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "In The Boat deserves a crack at a group one. He's won his last two in good style but we're aware this is a big jump in class. We've kept him fresh since his last run at Sale by taking him down to the beach. He seems to have thrived on that sort of preparation. Blaike McDougall, who has ridden him in his last two wins at Moonee Valley and Sale, will have the ride in the Goodwood."