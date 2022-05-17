The Standard

Kobi Chatfield, 13, designs Russells Creek's first-ever Indigenous jumper

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
May 17 2022 - 4:00am
HONOURED: Kobi Chatfield, 13, with a framed Russells Creek's Indigenous guernsey he designed. Picture: Anthony Brady

Kobi Chatfield's message behind his design of Russells Creek first-ever Indigenous jumper is simple: "Everyone coming together to play and watch a game of football and netball".

