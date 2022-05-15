HORSHAM-based jockey Christine Puls won her second Casterton Cup in five years when she guided Brawl to victory in the $50,000 contest.
The Paul Preusker-trained Brawl defeated hot favourite Lunatic Fringe by more than a length with Clever Man back in third place.
Puls won the 2018 Casterton Cup on the Terry O'Sullivan-trained Patch Adam's.
"I've had a bit of luck in the Casterton Cup," she said.
"I haven't had that many rides in the race but it's always a nice race to win. I've got to thank the owners of Brawl and Paul for giving me the ride.
"I found the back of Lunatic Fringe in the run and she took me into the race. It ended up being a strong win."
Preusker said Brawl was a free-flowing horse who was well ridden by Puls.
"Christine rides a lot of work for our stable so it was great to reward her with the ride on Brawl," he said.
"She's got a great understanding of Brawl and that helped our chances."
Brawl has won four of his 12 starts and took his stake earnings to more than $100,000 with the victory.
Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde took the training honours at Casterton, winning three of the nine races on the program. Wilde, who only had runners in four races, was successful with Count Zero in an open hurdle while Elvison won the open steeplechase.
Coastal Town rounded off Wilde's winners, taking out a maiden plate.
he Wilde stable has been enjoying a great run. It had five winners on the opening day of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival earlier this month. Casterton races again on June 26.
